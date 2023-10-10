England bring in Topley for Moeen against Bangladesh

DHARAMSALA, India : England preferred Reece Topley's pace over Moeen Ali's off-spin for their second match of the 50-overs World Cup in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

The defending champions, who suffered a nine-wicket thrashing by New Zealand in their opener, will bat first after Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field.

England captain Jos Buttler said they would have preferred to bat first anyway.

"We had a bad day at the office against New Zealand," the wicketkeeper-batter said.

"We know we were short of our best but have had a good couple of days training and look forward to trying to put in a good performance.

"We are expecting to bounce back today."

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan in their first match and Shakib was confident his bowlers could exploit the early conditions in Dharamsala.

"Today is a different game, a different mindset, but we want to be as calm as possible," the all-rounder said.

"England are world champions and we have to be at our best but we are up for the challenge."

Teams:

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley