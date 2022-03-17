Logo
England call up Palace defender Guehi for friendly fixtures
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Crystal Palace - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - February 23, 2022 Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi in action with Watford's Joshua King REUTERS/David Klein

17 Mar 2022 10:17PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 10:17PM)
England have called up Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to the squad for the first time for this month's friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast, the FA said on Thursday.

England will play Switzerland on March 26 and Ivory Coast on March 29 at Wembley Stadium.

After the club season concludes, Gareth Southgate's side will then play in the UEFA Nations League in June where they are in a group with Germany, Italy and Hungary.

England have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup and will use the friendlies as preparation for the tournament in Qatar which begins in November.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolves), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

