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England call up Burn in place of injured Guehi
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England call up Burn in place of injured Guehi

England call up Burn in place of injured Guehi

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 2, 2026 Newcastle United's Dan Burn gestures REUTERS/Scott Heppell/File Photo

09 Nov 2026 08:37PM
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Nov 9 : Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has been added to the England squad after Marc Guehi withdrew through injury, the Football Association said on Monday.

• The 34-year-old Burn, who has won 11 caps, joined manager Thomas Tuchel's squad at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground ahead of Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

• Guehi, 26, was substituted at halftime of City's 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

• British media reported that Guehi has a hip problem.

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• England host Croatia at Wembley on Thursday before travelling to Madrid to face world champions Spain on Sunday in their final Group A3 matches.

• They are second in the standings with nine points from four games, three behind leaders Spain. Croatia are third and the Czech Republic fourth.

• England can secure a place in next March's Nations League quarter-finals by avoiding defeat by Croatia.

Source: Reuters
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