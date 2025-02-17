England call up Kelly, Parker to replace injured Arsenal duo

Forward Chloe Kelly and defender Lucy Parker have joined the England squad for this month's Women's Nations League matches, replacing injured Arsenal players Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy, the English FA said on Monday.

Kelly, who was left out when coach Sarina Wiegman announced the squad last week, featured for Arsenal in Sunday's 5-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League, her first game back at her old club on loan from Manchester City.

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers said Wubben-Moy had a muscle injury, while Mead was an unused substitute on Sunday.

Parker, who has made 11 WSL appearances for Aston Villa this season, is yet to make her international debut.

England visit Portugal for their first Women's Nations League group stage match on Friday, before hosting Spain on Feb. 26.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Millie Turner, Leah Williamson, Lucy Parker

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown, Grace Clinton, Ruby Mace, Jess Park, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Jess Naz, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo