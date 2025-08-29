Logo
England captain Aldcroft to miss rest of World Cup pool stage with knee injury
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Women's International - England v France - Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester, Britain - September 7, 2024 England's Zoe Aldcroft in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

29 Aug 2025 12:06AM
England captain Zoe Aldcroft will miss the rest of the Women's Rugby World Cup pool stage after suffering a knee injury during last week's win over United States, British media reported on Thursday.

Former skipper Marlie Packer will lead England on Saturday, with coach John Mitchell making 13 changes for the match against Samoa, who suffered a 73-0 loss to Australia in their opening game.

"It has been in our planning to give everyone game time over the first two pool matches," Mitchell said in a statement shared by England Rugby.

"Our new combination want to make each other proud and build on our performance against USA in our opening match."

England team:

15-Emma Sing, 14-Jess Breach, 13-Megan Jones, 12-Jade Shekells, 11-Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, 10-Helena Rowland, 9-Lucy Packer, 8-Maddie Feaunati, 7-Marlie Packer, 6-Abi Burton, 5-Rosie Galligan, 4-Lilli Ives Campion, 3-Sarah Bern, 2-Lark Atkin-Davies, 1-Kelsey Clifford

Source: Reuters
