England captain Farrell looking forward to Curry return

England flanker Tom Curry is fit and raring to go should he be selected against Samoa having played only three minutes in the Rugby World Cup following an early red card picked up against Argentina.

England have already booked their place in the quarter-finals but the game against Samoa in Lille on Saturday is an chance to get back on the pitch and minutes in the legs after what will have been a two-week break.

Not least for Curry after he was sent off minutes into England's Pool D opener against Argentina, which the 14-men went on to win 27-10 in Marseille. He will hope for some much-needed game-time ahead of the knockout rounds.

"He is okay, he is good, he is training well," England captain Owen Farrell told reporters on Sunday. "He is in a good place. I don't think there's too much revving up Tom can do anyway so he's pretty much at 100 per cent every time at training.

"I'm sure he has got a bit of frustration not being involved and I'm sure he can't wait to show what he can do."

England coach Steve Borthwick faces a selection dilemma for the remainder of the tournament with George Ford having excelled at flyhalf while Farrell sat out the opening two games with a suspension of his own.

Whether the latter takes over the number 10 jersey again, moves to 12 or sits on the bench will be the debate for the coaching team.

"You're asking the wrong person," Farrell said when questioned about his position. "What we will see going forward, that is up to Steve obviously, so I'm not thinking about anything beyond training tomorrow.

"I enjoyed being back out there myself against Chile and as I said after the game, you're talking about two top, top players (in the third flyhalf Marcus Smith and Ford). To have them out there on the field with you was obviously brilliant."

England came into the World Cup in poor form, but three wins so far in the pool phase has lifted their spirits considerably.

"We're happy with what we have put out so far, but we have a massive appetite to improve, a massive appetite to get better and to kick on. It's a great chance to do that this week against Samoa," Farrell said.