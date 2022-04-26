Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England captain Hunter to miss Six Nations decider
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England captain Hunter to miss Six Nations decider

England captain Hunter to miss Six Nations decider

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations - England v Wales - Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester, Britain - April 9, 2022 England's Sarah Hunter and Lark Davies in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

26 Apr 2022 10:13PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 10:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Reigning Women's Six Nations champions England will be without captain Sarah Hunter for this weekend's Grand Slam decider against France due to a rib injury, the Rugby Football Union (FRU) said on Tuesday.

Hunter was injured in Sunday's dominant 69-0 victory over Ireland but will travel to France and support the squad in an off-field capacity, the RFU added.

The win left England level on 20 points with France at the top of the standings, with both sides having won their opening four games of the tournament.

The two teams will play at the Stade Jean Dauger in Bayonne on Saturday, with England looking for their fourth consecutive title.

Wales, who lost 33-5 to France last week, are third in the standings with 10 points and will play fifth-placed Italy in Cardiff earlier on Saturday.

Ireland are five points behind Wales in fifth and will host bottom side Scotland, who are without a win, in Belfast later in the day.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us