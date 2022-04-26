England captain Hunter to miss Six Nations decider

Reigning Women's Six Nations champions England will be without captain Sarah Hunter for this weekend's Grand Slam decider against France due to a rib injury, the Rugby Football Union (FRU) said on Tuesday.

Hunter was injured in Sunday's dominant 69-0 victory over Ireland but will travel to France and support the squad in an off-field capacity, the RFU added.

The win left England level on 20 points with France at the top of the standings, with both sides having won their opening four games of the tournament.

The two teams will play at the Stade Jean Dauger in Bayonne on Saturday, with England looking for their fourth consecutive title.

Wales, who lost 33-5 to France last week, are third in the standings with 10 points and will play fifth-placed Italy in Cardiff earlier on Saturday.

Ireland are five points behind Wales in fifth and will host bottom side Scotland, who are without a win, in Belfast later in the day.