England captain Stokes says focus only on winning series after tumultuous two weeks

LONDON, June 24 : England's returning captain Ben Stokes said his focus is solely on winning the series-deciding test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge after a tumultuous fortnight in which he was left out after he and bowler Gus Atkinson broke a team curfew.

Stokes was cleared to resume in his role on Sunday following investigations by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Cricket Regulator into an incident in a nightclub on June 8 after England beat New Zealand at Lord's to go 1-0 ahead.

In his absence England suffered a heavy defeat at The Oval with batsman and former skipper Joe Root as stand-in captain.

Addressing the media ahead of the third test, Stokes said he was concentrating on securing a series win, and played down any cooling of his relationship with head coach Brendon McCullum.

"There's been a lot going on, there's no hiding away from that," Stokes, who took over from Root as captain in 2022, said.

"This has been something that has happened and has obviously taken a lot of attention away from the series. But I want to make sure that my focus is where it needs to be.

"Right now my focus is on the team and on the series. We are one-all in a three-match series, this week is massive for this team regardless of what's going on."

Stokes and Atkinson were both given written warnings over their conduct after being found to have breached contractual obligations although both were found blameless in a nightclub incident involving a Saracens rugby player.

Much has been made of Stokes's relationship with McCullum. The pair have been responsible for England's attacking so-called "Bazball" style since 2022, although results have deteriorated with England losing six of their last eight tests.

"There's been a big misconception around this with me and Brendon," Stokes said, denying suggestions they had drifted apart. "Obviously we have a professional relationship in terms of Brendon being head coach and me being captain, but then away from that we genuinely are very good mates.

"We've built a rapport and a relationship and we've been through some testing times, we've been through some great times and do we agree on everything? Absolutely not. Do we have discussions around things? Absolutely.

"Not agreeing on everything shouldn't be seen as a divide between Brendon and me."

Stokes also expressed sympathy for Root after some of his tactics were criticised in the 253-run loss in the second test.

"To see him stand up and take that responsibility on last week, showed a lot about his character," Stokes said.

"For me as his friend, it was hard to see the reaction that he got and for me that's something that hurt."