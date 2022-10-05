Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England captain Williamson to miss friendlies against the US, Czech Republic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England captain Williamson to miss friendlies against the US, Czech Republic

England captain Williamson to miss friendlies against the US, Czech Republic

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Austria v England - SC Wiener Neustadt, Wiener Neustadt, Austria - September 3, 2022 England's Leah Williamson in action REUTERS/Lisa Leutner/File Photo

05 Oct 2022 02:33AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 02:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England captain Leah Williamson will miss their friendlies against the U.S. on Friday and Czech Republic on Oct. 11 after sustaining an injury while training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.

"Following assessment on an injury sustained in training, Leah Williamson will leave the England senior women's squad and return to Arsenal for her rehabilitation," the FA said in a statement.

Sarina Wiegman's squad will also be without the services of Manchester United forward Alessia Russo and West Ham United defender Lucy Parker, who received her first England call-up last week.

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy and Manchester United forward Nikita Parris, both part of this year's European Championship winning squad, have been called up to replace Williamson and Parker, while no replacement has been named for Russo.

England will return to Wembley Stadium for the first time since lifting the European Championship when they face World champions USA in front of a sold-out crowd.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.