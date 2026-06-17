England choose to bowl at The Oval as rain delays start of play

June 17 : England won the toss and chose to bowl against New Zealand, as rain delayed the start of the second test at The Oval in London on Wednesday.

• England are without regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson, who have been left out amid an investigation into a nightclub incident.

• Ollie Robinson, who helped England win the first test with a player-of-the-match performance, is also out due to a knee injury.

• England have made five changes, with Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker and James Rew making their test debuts.

• For New Zealand, Henry Nicholls replaced Kane Williamson, who retired on Friday.