England coach Jones freshens again for November internationals

LONDON : England coach Eddie Jones has included four uncapped players and another eight who made their debuts in the summer in his 34-man squad for the November internationals at Twickenham against Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

Hooker Nic Dolly has been called up in recognition of his displays in Leicester's flying start to the Premiership season, while Northampton fullback Tommy Freeman is another new face in the squad announced on Monday.

Centre Mark Atkinson and scrumhalf Raffi Quirke, who joined up with the squad last month for a short training camp, are the other uncapped pair.

Jamie Blamire, Callum Chick, Trevor Davison, Alex Dombrandt, Adam Radwan, Harry Randall, Marcus Smith and Freddie Steward, who made their debuts in the matches against Canada and the United States, were also included.

There was no recall for some of the big names that Jones omitted from his initial training squad, despite impressive recent displays for Saracens by Mako and Billy Vunipola, Ben Earl and Jamie George.

Leicester flyhalf George Ford is also out, seemingly clearing the way for Marcus Smith to be given the opportunity to nail down the number 10 shirt.

England, who finished a sobering fifth in last season's Six Nations, start against Tonga on Nov. 6 before seeking an eighth successive victory over Australia on Nov. 13. They then play South Africa on Nov. 20 in the teams' first meeting since the Springboks triumphed in the 2019 World Cup final.

"We're looking forward to three tough test matches," Jones said. "Tonga always play a strong, physical game and Australia and South Africa have had extended periods together and will be a good challenge for us.

"This is a young but very good, talented squad who have all earned their places. It is one of the most competitive squads I have ever picked. Our aim each week will be to get better and better as we work towards the Rugby World Cup in 2023."

England squad

Forwards:

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 33 caps)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 1 cap)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 23 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 48 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 87 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 44 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 24 caps)

Backs:

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 93 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

Max Malins (Saracens, 8 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 66 caps)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 51 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 109 caps)

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Christian Radnedge)