Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England coach Silverwood to miss fourth Ashes test after being forced to isolate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England coach Silverwood to miss fourth Ashes test after being forced to isolate

England coach Silverwood to miss fourth Ashes test after being forced to isolate

England head coach Chris Silverwood during nets. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff)

30 Dec 2021 05:54AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 06:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Australia: England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes test in Sydney next week after a family member tested positive for COVID-19 and he must isolate for 10 days, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

The fourth test is due to start next Tuesday with Australia having already retained the Ashes, leading the series 3-0 with two matches to play.

"Following the latest round of PCR tests administered to the England men's touring party on Wednesday 29 December, one family member has tested positive," the ECB statement read.

"As a result of the positive test, England men's head coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes test."

England have struggled with a COVID-19 outbreak that was discovered before the start of the second day of third test in Melbourne. Seven positive cases - three support staff and four family members - have been found in the camp this week.

England and Australia players were cleared to play day three in Melbourne after all testing negative for COVID-19, with the hosts seeing out the victory by an innings and 14 runs to retain the urn.

A fourth successive round of PCR tests will be administered on Thursday. Both England and Australia are due to fly to Sydney via a chartered flight on Friday morning.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

cricket

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us