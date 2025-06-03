England coach Tuchel expects players to suffer in World Cup heat

LONDON :England coach Thomas Tuchel will attend FIFA's Club World Cup starting this month to observe how players cope with the expected hot and humid weather conditions.

Next year's World Cup, taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico, could be one of the hottest in the tournament's history.

"It is important to see matches now in America, and in Miami at three in the afternoon," Tuchel said as he prepared his team for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra in Barcelona.

"I will see that. How it looks, and we need to understand how to cool the players down, to drink. What our options are."

England are top of qualifying Group K and almost certain to qualify for next year's tournament where they will be among the favourites for the title.

But Tuchel says the conditions will be harsh.

"Let's see because it is after the season, so it will be very similar. The actual experience is for the players, but I have done pre-season there in Orlando and I will be very surprised if we do not suffer," he said.

"Suffering is one of the headlines for this World Cup."

England are preparing for the Andorra game in the Spanish city of Girona and are using heat tents to test the players reaction and recovery to training in heat and humidity.

Sixteen stadiums will be used at next year's World Cup with predictions of potentially extreme temperatures.

In Dallas, one of the host cities, in an average year more than 80 per cent of June and July days exceed 28 degrees Celsius.

A study led by Brunel University found that, according to analysis of 20 years of weather data, 14 of the 16 host stadiums would top 28 degrees Celsius on a daily basis in June and July with four likely to hit 32 degrees in a hotter than summer.

FIFPRO, the world players union, recommends that if there is Wet Bulb Globe Temperature of between 28-32 degree, cooling breaks should take place around the 30th and 75th minutes.

It says that if there is a WBGT of more than 32 degrees, training and matches should be rescheduled.