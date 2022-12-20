Logo
England complete historic clean sweep in Pakistan
England complete historic clean sweep in Pakistan

Cricket - Third Test - Pakistan v England - National Stadium Karachi, Pakistan - December 19, 2022. England's Ben Duckett plays a shot. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

20 Dec 2022 01:45PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 01:51PM)
:England became the first test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan after they won the third and final match by eight wickets in Karachi on Tuesday.

Having restricted Pakistan to 216 in the second innings England comfortably chased a target of 167 to add to their victories in Rawalpindi and Multan.

Zak Crawley (41) and Ben Duckett (82 not out) made an 87-run opening partnership to give England a flying start before Abrar Ahmed trapped Crawley lbw.

England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, promoted to number three, made 10 runs before the leg spinner lost his off-stump, but a 73-run partnership between captain Ben Stokes and Duckett sealed the win during the morning session of day four.

Source: Reuters

