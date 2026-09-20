England complete T20 sweep over Sri Lanka to go back on top of world rankings

MANCHESTER, Sept 19 : Jos Buttler hit an unbeaten half-century as dominant England beat a sorry Sri Lanka by eight wickets to complete a 3-0 series whitewash and replace India on top of the T20 world rankings after the final match of the series in Manchester on Saturday.

The win, with 62 balls to spare, was a 15th in a row for England over Sri Lanka in the format.

Chasing a modest 125, after Sri Lanka collapsed to 124 all out with seven balls remaining, the hosts were 22-1 after opener Aneurin Donald was stumped for 13 but Buttler and captain Harry Brook then stepped up and took control, ending the six-over powerplay at 82-1.

Buttler, who on Thursday became the first batsman to reach 15,000 career T20 runs, brought up his half-century with a six and sent England to a winning 126-2 with another as he added a top-scoring 62 from 32 deliveries to his tally while Brook contributed 33 before being run out.

Brook ended as top overall scorer and player of the series.

"I think everybody stepped up in this series," said Brook. "Every game has been slightly different and we're playing the conditions extremely well."

Sri Lanka bowled nine wides, two going all the way to the boundary.

England, unchanged from the side that won the second T20 by six wickets in Cardiff on Thursday, again won the toss and opted to bowl as they chased the sweep, with a strong breeze blowing at Old Trafford.

Will Jacks, Jofra Archer and Player of the Match Sonny Baker took two wickets each as Sri Lanka faded after ending their powerplay at 47-2.

Opener Pathum Nissanka (36 off 24) top scored for the visitors before being caught by Brook off Jacks while Kamindu Mendis was caught by Jacks off Archer for 35 from 28 balls.

Wanindu Hasaranga (seven from six) knocked a bail off his own wicket after taking a hefty swing at an Archer delivery and tail-ender Eshan Malinga was run out for a duck by Liam Dawson while seeking a single.

Captain Charith Asalanka was needlessly run out for 16 as Sri Lanka slumped to 83-4.

"A very disappointing series for us in both the major departments, batting and bowling... this is an important eye-opener for us of where we stand right now in T20 cricket comparing to the best teams in the world," said Asalanka.

"This is a time to get together as players, support staff, and our Sri Lanka cricket board as well to find solutions for these T20 problems. These are the best 15 players right now so we have to find solutions in the right way."

England won the first T20 in Southampton by 119 runs, with Brook scoring an unbeaten 114.

England play three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka next week, starting at Durham's Chester-le-Street ground on Tuesday with matches at Leeds' Headingley on Thursday and London's Oval on Sunday.