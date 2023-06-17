Logo
England cruise to 4-0 victory in Malta
England cruise to 4-0 victory in Malta

17 Jun 2023 04:46AM
TA' QALI, Malta : England tightened their grip on Euro 2024 qualifying Group C courtesy of a 4-0 win away to Malta with Trent Alexander-Arnold shining on his first international start for a year.

The Liverpool right back, deployed in midfield, scored one and was involved in England's other two goals before halftime as England cruised in the Ta' Qali National Stadium.

His raking pass released Bukayo Saka in the eighth minute with his low cross being bundled in to his own goal by Malta's Ferdinando Apap under pressure from Harry Kane.

Alexander-Arnold powered home a right-foot shot for England's second in the 28th minute and was also involved in the move two minutes later that ended with Kane being tripped for a penalty he dispatched for his 56th England goal.

Malta dug in after halftime and were extremely unlucky to concede a fourth with a harshly-awarded penalty for handball converted by substitute Callum Wilson after 83 minutes.

England have nine points from three games, with Ukraine, Italy and North Macedonia all on three points from two games.

Source: Reuters

