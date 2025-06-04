England crush West Indies to complete 3-0 ODI series win

LONDON :England completed a 3-0 sweep of West Indies in their one-day international series with opener Jamie Smith's rapid half century paving the way for a convincing seven-wicket victory at the Oval on Tuesday.

Having set a revised target of 246 in 40 overs after West Indies posted 251-9 in a rain-shortened match, England sauntered to victory after Smith's damaging 64 from 28 balls.

Fellow opener Ben Duckett chipped in with 58 and Joe Root made 44 as England made light work of the chase - former captain Jos Buttler sealing victory with a six with more than 10 overs to spare.

A series whitewash was the perfect start for England's new white ball captain Brook after England had lost their previous seven ODIs ahead of the series.