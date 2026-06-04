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England debutant Gay falls early as rain disrupts New Zealand test
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England debutant Gay falls early as rain disrupts New Zealand test

England debutant Gay falls early as rain disrupts New Zealand test
Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 4, 2026 England's Emilio Gay in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England debutant Gay falls early as rain disrupts New Zealand test
Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 4, 2026 England's Emilio Gay in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England debutant Gay falls early as rain disrupts New Zealand test
Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 4, 2026 England head coach Brendon McCullum during the national anthems before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
04 Jun 2026 08:16PM
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LONDON, England, June 4 : England's first test against New Zealand was halted on Thursday due to rain at Lord's, with the hosts on 24-1 in 10 overs after being put in to bat as umpires called for an early lunch break.

• England, playing their first test since January, handed a debut to Emilio Gay, who previously represented Italy.

• Opener Gay edged to the first slip in the sixth over, falling to Kyle Jamieson after scoring eight runs.

• Ben Duckett remains at the crease on 12. Jacob Bethell, in at three, has scored four runs.

• Umpires called for an early lunch as the wicket remained under covers.

Source: Reuters
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