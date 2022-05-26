England defender Bronze to leave Man City women's team

Manchester City's England defender Lucy Bronze will leave when her contract ends in June, the Women's Super League club said on Thursday (May 26).

The 30-year-old has spent five years in two spells at City, playing 111 games and scoring 14 goals.

Bronze won the FA Cup and League Cup in her second stay and was named FIFA Best Women's Player of the Year for 2020.

She joins a string of players that have left the club recently. Scottish forward Caroline Weir, French goalkeeper Karima Benameur Taieb, striker Georgia Stanway and midfielder Jill Scott have also announced their departures.