England defender Millie Bright withdraws from Euro squad consideration

MANCHESTER, England :Chelsea defender Millie Bright has withdrawn her name from consideration for England's squad for next month's European Championship, saying she is not at her best.

Bright made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday, on the eve of England's Euro 2025 squad selection.

"My pride and ego tells me to go but I think the team and the fans deserve more," she wrote. "Right now I'm not able to give 100 per cent mentally or physically."

The 31-year-old England vice-captain, who called it one of the hardest decisions she has ever had to make, had already withdrawn from England's recent camp for Nations League games against Portugal and Spain saying she was mentally and physically at her limit after the domestic season.

Her withdrawal ahead of the Euros in Switzerland, where England will defend their 2022 title, is a big blow to Sarina Wiegman's squad after veteran goalkeeper Mary Earps announced her international retirement recently.

"Football has given me so much, and representing my country has always been my greatest honour," Bright said. "As much as I want to be out there running through brick walls for England and fighting alongside my team mates, stepping back is the right thing for my health, my future in the game and most importantly the team.

"It wouldn't be fair for me to take the place and opportunity away from another player who is ready and able to give everything for the badge and country."

Fran Kirby also announced her international retirement on Tuesday after learning she would not be named in Wiegman's Euros squad.

Considered one of the best defenders in the women's game, Bright helped Chelsea to their sixth successive Women's Super League title last month. They became the first team to go unbeaten in a 12-team, 22-game WSL campaign.

Bright has six goals and 88 caps for England and captained the Lionesses at the 2023 World Cup where they finished runners-up to Spain.

England begin the defence of their European title against France on July 5.