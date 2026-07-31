England defender Stones joins Inter Milan on two-year deal

July 30 : England defender John Stones has joined Inter Milan on a two-year deal after leaving Manchester City at the end of last season, the Serie A champions said on Thursday.

Stones, 32, spent 10 years at City where his trophy haul included six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and Club World Cup.

Italian champions Inter said he had signed a contract to June 2028. No financial details were given.

"After making history in Manchester, John Stones is ready for his next chapter at Inter," the club said.