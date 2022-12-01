England defender White leaves World Cup for personal reasons

DOHA: Defender Ben White has left the England camp and gone home for personal reasons, the FA said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 30), adding that he was not expected to return to the tournament.

White, normally a central defender but who has been operating as right back for Premier League table-topping Arsenal this season, was something of a surprise inclusion in the squad.

He missed training two days ago, with the FA saying he was ill.

White, who has four caps, was called up as a late replacement for last year's European Championship but did not feature.