England defender White leaves World Cup for personal reasons
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - England Training - Al Wakrah SC Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 18, 2022 England's Ben White during training REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

01 Dec 2022 03:07AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 03:19AM)
DOHA: Defender Ben White has left the England camp and gone home for personal reasons, the FA said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 30), adding that he was not expected to return to the tournament.

White, normally a central defender but who has been operating as right back for Premier League table-topping Arsenal this season, was something of a surprise inclusion in the squad.

He missed training two days ago, with the FA saying he was ill.

White, who has four caps, was called up as a late replacement for last year's European Championship but did not feature.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

