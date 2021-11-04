England delay naming team after positive COVID test among staff

LONDON : England have delayed naming their team for Saturday's Twickenham game against Tonga until 12.15 on Thursday after a member of the support staff tested positive for COVID, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement.

Everyone in the camp has undergone additional lateral flow testing, with no further positive cases, and PCR testing, with the results pending.

A training session is planned as normal later on Thursday and coach Eddie Jones will hold a news conference to discuss his team selection.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Toby Chopra)