England delay naming team after positive COVID test among staff
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn International - England Training - Pennyhill Park Hotel, Bagshot, Britain - November 2, 2021 England's Marcus Smith and Louis Lynagh during training Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

04 Nov 2021 07:44PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 07:39PM)
LONDON : England have delayed naming their team for Saturday's Twickenham game against Tonga until 12.15 on Thursday after a member of the support staff tested positive for COVID, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement.

Everyone in the camp has undergone additional lateral flow testing, with no further positive cases, and PCR testing, with the results pending.

A training session is planned as normal later on Thursday and coach Eddie Jones will hold a news conference to discuss his team selection.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

