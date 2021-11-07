Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England destroy Tonga 69-3 at rocking Twickenham
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England destroy Tonga 69-3 at rocking Twickenham

England destroy Tonga 69-3 at rocking Twickenham
Rugby Union - Autumn International - England v Tonga - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 6, England players celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England destroy Tonga 69-3 at rocking Twickenham
Rugby Union - Autumn International - England v Tonga - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 6, England players applaud fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England destroy Tonga 69-3 at rocking Twickenham
Rugby Union - Autumn International - England v Tonga - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 6, England's Adam Radwan in action with Tonga's James Faiva Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
07 Nov 2021 01:44AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 01:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : England’s latest “new era” got off to a spectacular start on Saturday as they ran in 11 tries to crush an outclassed Tonga 69-3 in their first game in front of a Twickenham full house since March 2020.

Adam Radwan, Jamie George, Jonny May, Maro Itoje and Ben Youngs crossed as England built a 29-3 halftime lead with George Furbank, a late replacement for COVID-positive Owen Farrell, running the show in his first international start at flyhalf.

England initially stuttered in the second half but the introduction of livewire flyhalf Marcus Smith for the final half-hour and a 68th-minute red card for Tonga's Viliami Fine helped reignite the attack.

Second scores for Youngs, May and George and one for Smith had the crowd on their feet before Jamie Blamire and debutant Alex Mitchell ran through a ragged Tongan defence in the final minutes.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us