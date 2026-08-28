England dismiss Pakistan for 110 to seize control of Lord's test

LONDON, Aug 28 : England bowled Pakistan out for 110 to take a first-innings lead of 180 and seize control of the second test at Lord's on Friday.

A last-wicket stand of 47 between Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue had frustrated Pakistan as England were eventually dismissed for a competitive 290, having been 120-5 on Thursday.

Robbed of opener Imam-ul-Haq, who injured his calf in the field on Thursday, Pakistan collapsed against England's pace attack with Ollie Robinson taking four wickets and the lightning-fast Jofra Archer three.

Only opener Azan Awais offered some resistance with 46 before he became Robinson's fourth victim.

• England added 42 runs to their overnight total to frustrate Pakistan and reach a competitive 290 all out.

• Atkinson was eventually out for 45 from 46 balls, hitting an Ali Usman delivery down the ground to a waiting Mohammad Ali.

• Pakistan suffered a blow as opener Imam-ul-Haq was not fit enough to bat after suffering a calf injury on Thursday.

• Pakistan lost two wickets before lunch.

• Jofra Archer produced a lightning-fast spell and made an early breakthrough by having Shan Masood caught behind.

• Josh Tongue removed Abdullah Shafique with the last ball before the lunch break to leave Pakistan on 16-2.

• Wickets tumbled in the afternoon session.

• Pakistan captain Babar Azam fell soon after lunch, edging Tongue to Jordan Cox at third slip.

• Saud Shakeel and Awais briefly counter-attacked but Shakeel fell lbw to Robinson for 16.

• The metronomic Robinson also took the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram Shahzad and Awais to finish with figures of four for 11.

• Pakistan's innings ended on 110 with Imam-ul-Haq unable to bat.