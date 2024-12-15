England dismissed with a 204-run deficit after NZ make 347 in Hamilton

:Will O'Rourke and Matt Henry tore the heart out of the England batting order and spinner Mitchell Santner chipped in to help mop up the tail as New Zealand dismissed England for 143 at tea on the second day of the third test in Hamilton on Sunday.

England, who hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, trail by 204 having dismissed the Black Caps for 347 after an hour's play on a hot day at Seddon Park.

Henry (4-48) removed the England openers in the fifth over of the innings, taking a brilliant low catch to remove Zak Crawley for 21 before trapping Ben Duckett plumb in front for 11 four balls later.

O'Rourke (3-33) stepped up after lunch with two wickets in two balls, having Jacob Bethell caught at point for 12 before danger man Harry Brook chopped on for a golden duck.

Pope saw off the hat-trick ball but Joe Root had no such luck when an O'Rourke delivery reared up into his face and the batsman cut it to Will Young at gully to depart for 32 with England having lost three wickets for five runs.

Pope and Ben Stokes put on 52 for the sixth wicket to rescue England from 82-5 but spinner Santner came on for the first time and had the England wicketkeeper caught in the slips for 24 with his fifth delivery.

The left-armer also sent back the England captain lbw for 27 in his next over before he and Henry tag-teamed to remove Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson and Matthew Potts cheaply as the England tail folded.

Santner and O'Rourke had earlier added 32 runs to New Zealand's overnight tally before Matthew Potts (4-90) ended their last-wicket stand on 44 by bowling the spinner for 76.