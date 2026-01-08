Logo
England dismissed for 342, Australia require 160 to win fifth Ashes test
Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 8, 2026 Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with Michael Neser after taking the wicket of England's Josh Tongue REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 8, 2026 England's Josh Tongue in action REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
08 Jan 2026 08:13AM
SYDNEY, ‌Jan 8 : England were dismissed for 342 before lunch on the fifth day of the fifth Ashes test on Thursday, leaving Australia needing 160 runs ‌for victory and a ‌4-1 series triumph.

* England resumed on 302-8 and Mitchell Starc struck a major blow to their hopes when he had Jacob Bethell caught ‍behind for 154 to claim his 30th wicket of the series.

* The Australian left-arm quick returned to ​remove Josh Tongue ‌for six to end the innings, finishing with figures ​of 3-72.

* England scored 384 in their ⁠first innings but ‌Australia replied with 567 on ​the back of centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith.

* ‍Australia lead the series 3-1 and ⁠have already ensured they will retain ​the Ashes urn.

(Reporting ‌by Nick Mulvenney; ‍Editing ​by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters
