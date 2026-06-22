England docked 12 WTC points for slow over-rate in Oval test

LONDON, June 22 : England's dreams of a maiden appearance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final suffered a blow after they were docked 12 points for their slow over-rate in the comprehensive defeat by New Zealand at The Oval on Sunday.

New Zealand levelled the three-test series with a 253-run victory against England, who were found 12 overs short of the target. The home side have been fined 50 per cent of their match fees but losing 12 WTC points will sting more.

"England interim captain Joe Root admitted the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing," the governing International Cricket Council said in a statement.

England remain seventh in the WTC standings but their points percentage dropped from 34.72 to 26.38. The top two teams in the standings, positions currently held by Australia and South Africa, will face off in the WTC final at Lord's next year.

Regular captain Ben Stokes will return to lead England in the third and final test against New Zealand in Nottingham. All-rounder Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson were suspended from the second test after a curfew breach at a London nightclub.