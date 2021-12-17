Logo
England drawn with Italy and Germany in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League 2022/23 draw - Nyon, Switzerland - December 16, 2021 The UEFA Nations League trophy is pictured before the draw UEFA/Handout via REUTERS
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League 2022/23 draw - Nyon, Switzerland - December 16, 2021 Robert Pires shows Northern Ireland during the draw UEFA/Handout via REUTERS
17 Dec 2021 02:14AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 02:10AM)
NYON, Switzerland : England were handed a tough draw for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League after they were grouped alongside European champions Italy and Germany in the draw held on Thursday.

England beat Germany in the knockout stages of the Euros earlier this year but lost to Italy in the final in a penalty shootout at Wembley. England will also face Hungary, who they played twice in the World Cup qualifiers.

Nations League champions France were grouped with Denmark, Croatia and Austria, who gained promotion to League A in the last edition of the competition.

Runners-up Spain will play their Iberian neighbours Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Belgium, the number one ranked side in the world, will take on the Netherlands, Poland and Wales.

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE 2022-23 DRAW

Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group D1: Latvia, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova

Group D2: San Marino, Malta, Cyprus/Estonia

Matchdays 1-4: June 2-14, 2022

Matchdays 5-6: Sept. 22-27, 2022

Semi-finals: June 14-15, 2023

Final and third-place match: June 18, 2023

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Maclean and Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

