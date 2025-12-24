Logo
England drop Pope for Boxing Day test, Archer out of Ashes
Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Third Test - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 20, 2025 England's Ollie Pope walks after losing his wicket REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/File Photo

24 Dec 2025 02:17PM
MELBOURNE, Dec ‌24 : England dropped vice-captain Ollie Pope for the fourth test against Australia, while fast bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series with ‌a left side strain, the ‌touring side said on Wednesday.

"Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the tour with a left side strain," the touring ‍side said in a statement.

Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson will replace Archer as England, 3-0 down in the five-test series, seek to ​salvage pride in ‌the last two matches.

Jacob Bethell will bat at number three in ​the Boxing Day test replacing Pope, whose ⁠46 in Perth remains ‌his highest score in six ​Ashes innings on this tour.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe ‍Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), ⁠Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh ​Tongue

Source: Reuters
