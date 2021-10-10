Logo
England ease to 5-0 win in Andorra
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Andorra v England - Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra - October 9, 2021 England's Jack Grealish celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Ollie Watkins Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Andorra v England - Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra - October 9, 2021 England's Phil Foden in action with Andorra's Xavier Vieira and Ricard Fernandez Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Andorra v England - Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra - October 9, 2021 England's Jack Grealish scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Andorra v England - Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra - October 9, 2021 England's Ollie Watkins in action Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Andorra v England - Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra - October 9, 2021 England's James Ward-Prowse and Conor Coady celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
10 Oct 2021 04:59AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 04:55AM)
ANDORRA LA VELLA : England moved a step closer guaranteeing their spot in next year's World Cup finals with a 5-0 victory away to Andorra to bolster their lead of Group I on Saturday.

Just as in their 4-0 win at Wembley in September, it was a complete mismatch with the goals this time shared around between Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish.

Andorra offered hard graft and defended in numbers on their artificial pitch at the national stadium but were no match for Gareth Southgate's much-changed side who eased to their sixth win from seven matches in the group.

England now have 19 points, four more than Albania and five more than Poland.

Chilwell opened the scoring in the 17th minute - his first England goal - with Saka making it 2-0 shortly before halftime.

Abraham, handed a first England start for four years, tapped in England's third before Ward-Prowse saw his 79th-minute penalty saved but converted the rebound.

Grealish, on as a substitute, rounded things off with a fine solo effort for his first international goal.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

