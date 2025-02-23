Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England edge Scotland 16-15 to keep alive title hopes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

England edge Scotland 16-15 to keep alive title hopes

England edge Scotland 16-15 to keep alive title hopes
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Scotland - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, Britain - February 22, 2025 Scotland's Stafford McDowall in action with England's Henry Slade and Scotland's Tom Jordan Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England edge Scotland 16-15 to keep alive title hopes
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Scotland - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, Britain - February 22, 2025 England's Fin Smith scores a penalty Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
23 Feb 2025 02:53AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : England ended their Scotland hoodoo with a 16-15 victory at Twickenham on Saturday, ending a run of four straight defeats against their visitors to keep alive their hopes of winning the Six Nations.

The visitors had much the better of the first half, scoring two tries to their hosts' one, but a halftime lead of only three points failed to reflect their dominance.

England improved in the second half and penalties from fullback Marcus Smith and flyhalf Fin Smith edged them in front before a late try from Scotland's Duhan van Der Merwe brought Scotland to within one point of their hosts.

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell missed the conversion attempt and England held on for a hard-fought victory.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement