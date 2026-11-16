England end Spain's long unbeaten run, Italy crash out of Nations League

MADRID, Nov 15 : England ended world champions Spain's record unbeaten run with a 3-2 win in Madrid to top their Nations League group but Italy's hopes of joining them in next year's quarter-finals were dashed as they lost 4-1 in Belgium on Sunday.

Captain Harry Kane's penalty shortly before the interval and second-half goals by Ezri Konsa and Ben White meant England became the first team to beat Spain since Colombia in March 2024, a run of 43 games without defeat for Luis de la Fuente's side.

Spain finally came alive after England's Elliot Anderson conceded a penalty for hauling back Lamine Yamal and was sent off in the 63rd minute, allowing Mikel Oyarzabal to reduce the arrears from the spot.

Substitute Nico Williams then made it 3-2 but England survived a late siege to secure a statement victory.

England lost the reverse fixture 3-2 at home to Spain at Wembley but their impressive away win in the Metropolitano Stadium means both teams end on 15 points in Group A3, with Thomas Tuchel's England topping the standings on goal difference.

Spain could have few complaints as they were second best for much of the game although they also progress to the quarter-finals as runners-up.

Italy went into their clash in Brussels top of Group A1 after their 3-1 win against France on Thursday but came crashing back to earth as they were comfortably beaten by Belgium.

Francesco Pio Esposito gave Italy an early lead but their joy was short-lived as Belgium scored three times before the interval through Maxim De Cuyper, Nathan Ngoy and Jeremy Doku.

France beat Turkey 2-1 in Bordeaux thanks to an own goal by Emirhan Topcu and an effort by Eli Junior Kroupi, meaning they won the group with 13 points, ahead of Belgium who ended on 12.

Italy, on 10 points, missed out.

The other match in Group A3 saw Croatia beat the Czech Republic 2-1.