Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England to face Brazil in women's 'Finalissima' at Wembley in April 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England to face Brazil in women's 'Finalissima' at Wembley in April 2023

England to face Brazil in women's 'Finalissima' at Wembley in April 2023
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Copa America - Final - Colombia v Brazil - Estadio Alfonso Lopez, Bucaramanga, Colombia - July 30, 2022 Brazil players celebrate winning the Women's Copa America with the trophy REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
England to face Brazil in women's 'Finalissima' at Wembley in April 2023
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Final - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 31, 2022 England's Ellen White and Jill Scott lift the trophy as they celebrate with teammates after winning Women's Euro 2022 REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo
26 Oct 2022 09:57PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 12:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

European champions England will take on Copa America winners Brazil in the inaugural women's "Finalissima" at London's Wembley Stadium on April 6 next year, UEFA announced on Wednesday.

England beat Germany in the European Championship final in July to lift their first major title while Brazil sealed an eighth continental crown in nine years with victory over Colombia.

"The match has been organised as part of the long-standing partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL and comes on the back of highly successful final tournaments for both confederations in July this year," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

The first men's Finalissima was won by Argentina, with Lionel Messi inspiring the South Americans to a 3-0 win over Euro winners Italy in London in June.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.