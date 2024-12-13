England to face Serbia in European qualifying for 2026 World Cup

ZURICH, Switzerland :England will renew acquaintances with Serbia, whom they played at Euro 2024, in the European qualifying competition for the 2026 World Cup after the draw was made in Zurich on Friday.

However, many teams remain in the dark over their group opponents.

The draw procedure means that eight groups are not yet fully decided, as they will contain either the winners or losers of the Nations League quarter-finals, which take place in March of next year.

England are one of only four top-seeded countries who know their fate, and under new manager Thomas Tuchel, who takes charge from Jan. 1, they will take on Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra in Group K.

At this year's European Championship, England beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening group game before going on to reach the final which they lost 2-1 to Spain.

Spain take on Netherlands in their Nations League quarter-final, and the winner will join Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria in Group E while the losing team goes into Group G alongside Poland, Finland, Lithuania and Malta.

World Cup 2022 runners-up France are also involved in a Nations League quarter-final, playing Croatia, and if they win that they will go into Group D with Ukraine, Iceland and Azerbaijan.

The 2026 World Cup will be played in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, kicking off on June 11 with the final on July 19, and will be the first to include 48 teams, expanded from 32.

Europe will have 16 places at the tournament, up from 13 at the last World Cup and the 12 group winners qualify automatically.

The 12 group runners-up go into the playoffs along with four best-ranked group winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League that did not finish in first or second place in the European Qualifiers group stage.

Group A

Winner Nations League quarter-final Germany/Italy

Slovakia

Northern Ireland

Luxembourg

Group B

Switzerland

Sweden

Slovenia

Kosovo

Group C

Loser Nations League quarter-final Portugal/Denmark

Greece

Scotland

Belarus

Group D

Winner Nations League quarter-final France/Croatia

Ukraine

Iceland

Azerbaijan

Group E

Winner Nations League quarter-final Spain/Netherlands

Turkey

Georgia

Bulgaria

Group F

Winner Nations League quarter-final Portugal/Denmark

Hungary

Ireland

Armenia

Group G

Loser Nations League quarter-final Spain/Netherlands

Poland

Finland

Lithuania

Malta

Group H

Austria

Romania

Bosnia

Cyprus

San Marino

Group I

Loser Nations League quarter-final Germany/Italy

Norway

Israel

Estonia

Moldova

Group J

Belgium

Wales

North Macedonia

Kazakhstan

Liechtenstein

Group K

England

Serbia

Albania

Latvia

Andorra

Group L

Loser Nations League quarter-final France/Croatia

Czech Republic

Montenegro

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Qualifying matches start in March next year and will be played through until November, and teams will play each other home and away.