Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England to face United States at World Cup on Nov 25
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England to face United States at World Cup on Nov 25

England to face United States at World Cup on Nov 25

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Al Bayt stadium, built for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer championship, during a stadium tour in Al Khor, north of Doha, Qatar December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

02 Apr 2022 08:14AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 08:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England will face the United States on Nov. 25 and four-time champions Germany take on Spain two days later in two of the most highly anticipated matches of the World Cup Group Stage, according to a schedule released on Friday.

The action kicks off on Nov. 21 with hosts Qatar playing against against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, England playing Iran and Senegal taking on the Netherlands. The United States will also play the winner of a playoff between Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.

France's title defence gets underway at Al Janoub Stadium on Nov. 22 against the winners of the playoff between the United Arab Emirates, Australia and Peru.

Tournament favorites Brazil will begin their quest for a sixth World Cup championship in the formidable Group G when they battle Serbia on Nov. 24 at Lusail Stadium.

The final match of the Group Stage features Ghana taking on Uruguay on Dec. 2 before the Round of 16 begins the next day, all leading up to the Dec. 18 final.

This year marks the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East and it has been pushed to later in the year than is typical to avoid the region's punishing summer heat.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us