Sport

England flanker Curry a doubt for World Cup due to hamstring surgery
Rugby - England - Premiership - Play-off Semi Final - Sale Sharks vs Leicester Tigers - AJ Bell Stadium, Eccles, Britain - May 14, 2023 Sale Sharks' Ben Curry receives medical attention before being stretchered off the pitch Action Images/Ed Sykes
Rugby - England - Premiership - Play-off Semi Final - Sale Sharks vs Leicester Tigers - AJ Bell Stadium, Eccles, Britain - May 14, 2023 Sale Sharks' Ben Curry receives medical attention before being stretchered off the pitch Action Images/Ed Sykes
Rugby - England - Premiership - Play-off Semi Final - Sale Sharks vs Leicester Tigers - AJ Bell Stadium, Eccles, Britain - May 14, 2023 Sale Sharks' Ben Curry is stretchered off the pitch Action Images/Ed Sykes
18 May 2023 02:19PM
England flanker Ben Curry is doubtful for this year's Rugby World Cup after Sale Sharks said he will undergo surgery on a hamstring tendon injury.

Curry picked up the injury in Sale's 21-13 Premiership semi-final win over Leicester Tigers on Sunday and will miss the final against Saracens at Twickenham this Saturday, the club said.

"Gutted that my season is over like this but looking forward to supporting the lads over the next two weeks," Curry said on Instagram.

Neither the club nor Curry mentioned a date for his return, though The Times reported he is likely to be out for at least four months.

England, 2003 World Cup winners and runners-up at the last edition in 2019, begin their campaign in France on Sept. 9 against Argentina. Their Pool D opponents also include Japan, Samoa and Chile.

Source: Reuters

