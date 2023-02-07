Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England forwards coach Cockerill to step down after Six Nations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England forwards coach Cockerill to step down after Six Nations

England forwards coach Cockerill to step down after Six Nations

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England Press Conference - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - February 3, 2023 England forwards coach Richard Cockerill during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

07 Feb 2023 07:19PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 07:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England forwards coach Richard Cockerill will leave his role after the end of the Six Nations in March, the Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old will take the same position at French club Montpellier.

Cockerill was the only remaining assistant coach from Eddie Jones's reign after Steve Borthwick succeeded the Australian as head coach in December.

Matt Proudfoot left the England coaching team along with Brett Hodgson and Danny Kerry in January, and attack coach Martin Gleeson also departed.

"It is disappointing not to work with Steve and the wider team beyond the Six Nations. I had hoped to be able stay for the Rugby World Cup, but the timings weren’t meant to be," Cockerill said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.