England frustrated by Quansah's two-game ban ahead of Norway quarter-final, says Saka

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 9 : England's Bukayo Saka said the squad were "incredibly frustrated" after learning Jarell Quansah had been handed a two-match suspension, ruling him out of Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Norway and a potential semi-final.

Quansah was shown a red card after a video review determined he had made a sliding studs-up tackle during England's last-16 win over Mexico, and FIFA imposed a two-match ban, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of defensive options for the latter stages of the tournament.

"I just found out that it's a two-match ban, which is incredibly frustrating for us and for him," Saka told reporters on Thursday.

"But it's the way it is. We're not here to complain, we just need to adapt and pick a team that's ready to beat Norway."

England had been weighing a possible appeal after FIFA overturned a one-match suspension imposed on U.S. striker Folarin Balogun earlier in the tournament.

However, FIFA rules dictated that England were not permitted to appeal, an FA spokesperson said.

Asked how Quansah's case differed from Balogun's and whether he and his teammates felt the decision was unfair, Saka declined to comment.

"I don't really know what to say. I have no comment on that. It was FIFA's decision," the winger said. "This decision for us, focusing on ourselves, is frustrating. But we have to adapt and deal with it."

The suspension compounded England's defensive concerns, with injuries already limiting Tuchel's options at the back.

O'REILLY ON A YELLOW CARD

Defender Nico O'Reilly, one booking away from a suspension, said Quansah's absence was a blow but that the team would move on quickly.

"Yeah, of course, it's sad," O'Reilly said. "It can't get appealed or anything, so we've just got to get on with it now. Obviously, I feel bad for him as well."

O'Reilly said he would not alter his approach despite the risk of missing a potential semi-final if he is cautioned against Norway on Saturday.

"I think I approach it the same as every other game," he said. "Of course, if we win and I get a yellow card, I miss the next game. But I'm not focused on that. I'm focused on playing my game and doing what I need to do."

England's preparations have been boosted by the improving fitness of Saka, who arrived at the tournament managing an Achilles problem that caused him to miss several games for Arsenal late in the Premier League season.

"I think across the tournament, my minutes have been building and building," Saka said. "Of course, I would love to come to this tournament 100 per cent, but that wasn't the case, and everyone's realised that and they've managed me in the best way possible.

"But right now, I'm feeling great and I'm ready to go."

Standing in England's way of a semi-final place is Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has scored seven goals in the tournament, and a Norway side making their first World Cup quarter-final appearance.

O'Reilly, a teammate of Haaland at City, warned against focusing solely on the prolific forward.

"No, not at all," O'Reilly said when asked whether keeping Haaland quiet would effectively win England the game.

"They've got great players all around the pitch who can cause a lot of danger. But of course, if we can keep him quiet, it would be a huge factor."