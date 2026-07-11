England get fitness boost ahead of World Cup quarter-final v Norway

MIAMI, July 10 : England manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday that, with the exception of suspended defender Jarell Quansah, he had a full squad to pick from for the World Cup quarter-final against Norway.

Midfielder Declan Rice and defenders Marc Guehi and Reece James trained away from the rest of the squad on Thursday but only midfielder Jordan Henderson, who broke his arm in a post-match accident after the last-16 win over Mexico, was not involved on Friday.

"It's the best news. We had everyone available in training which we of course like," Tuchel told reporters at Miami Stadium.

"We have the full choice except for our suspended player, so that's the good news.

"I think we took a big step in our last match, but it was only a step. We're still hungry. We still have dreams, and still have a big goal to play for.

"The next step is to win the quarter-final, it's important to look ahead ... Everything that matters is ahead of us. It is tomorrow."

Tuchel said England had not yet been given an explanation as to why Quansah had received a two-match ban for the high-studs challenge that earned him a red card against Mexico, and the German gave no clue as to who might start at right back in his place against Norway.

TRADITIONAL IDENTITY

Tuchel said he was not trying to coach the traditional identity out of the England team, preferring to look at his work as building on their existing strengths.

"I try to build a platform for them to show their qualities, and I think you see, especially in our World Cup campaign, we can play front-foot football, we can be aggressive," he added.

"We like to be active, and of course, I think mentality, togetherness, competitiveness, having the fight, and the hunger, and the grit is a part of English football.

"You cannot count it in passes and not count it in attacks and ball possession. But these things matter in football and our team and our players have it in the highest level."

If England beat Norway on Saturday, they will face Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-finals before potentially France or Spain in the final.

"It gets harder and harder because competition gets better and better," said Tuchel.

"It's only six teams left now ... You see big teams already out so part of you wants to be proud, and wants to accept that that being in the quarter-finals is a step.

"But part of you feels like it's not enough. More and more and more. We are focused on tomorrow. We know that (France and Spain) are on the other (side) of the (bracket) anyway.

"Hopefully for us, we have to deal with this kind of problem, to play against one of these top teams."