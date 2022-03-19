Logo
England get two wickets in first session on day three against Windies
Cricket - Second Test - West Indies v England - The Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - March 18, 2022 England's Jack Leach celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Shamarh Brooks Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Cricket - Second Test - West Indies v England - The Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - March 18, 2022 England's Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Nkrumah Bonner Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Cricket - Second Test - West Indies v England - The Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - March 18, 2022 England's Ben Stokes reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
19 Mar 2022 12:25AM (Updated: 19 Mar 2022 12:25AM)
England picked up two morning wickets on day three of the second test against West Indies on Friday in a session highlighted by several extremely close lbw calls in Barbados, as the hosts reached 114 for three at lunch in their first innings.

West Indies played with caution, adding only 43 runs to their overnight score, losing Shamarh Brooks (39) and Nkrumah Bonner (9) in the process.

They are still 393 runs behind England.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach and pace bowler Ben Stokes were England's wicket-takers.

Leach had Brooks caught at backward point by a mis-hit cut, while Stokes trapped the dangerous Bonner lbw, the on-field decision standing when a review showed that the ball would have clipped the top of middle stump.

Stokes should have sent Jermaine Blackwood on his way for a duck shortly afterwards, but England were left to rue what might have been when captain Joe Root decided not to review an lbw decision that had been given not out on-field.

Ball-tracking showed the ball would have hit middle of leg stump.

Blackwood later survived another close lbw decision and was no doubt happy to see lunch roll around, not out on seven, while captain Brathwaite was on 44.

It was a real captain's innings by Brathwaite, who took few unnecessary risks and scored only 16 runs in the morning session, painfully slow progress but exactly what was required under the circumstances.

The first test in Antigua last week ended in a draw.

The final test in the series begins in Grenada next Thursday.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

