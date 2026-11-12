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England great Anderson to continue county career at Surrey aged 44
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England great Anderson to continue county career at Surrey aged 44

England great Anderson to continue county career at Surrey aged 44

Cricket - Vitality Blast - Semi Final - Lancashire v Somerset - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - September 13, 2025 Lancashire's James Anderson Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough/File Photo

12 Nov 2026 06:27PM
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Nov 12 : England's highest wicket-taker James Anderson is set to continue his county cricket career with the 44-year-old fast bowler joining Surrey for the 2027 season, the club said on Thursday.

Regarded as one of the greatest pace and swing bowlers of all time, Anderson took 991 wickets for England across all formats, a record for all fast bowlers.

He retired from international cricket in 2024 and his 25-year spell at Lancashire came to an end last month after the club did not renew his contract.

Anderson said he was shocked by his Lancashire exit but looked for new opportunities, culminating in his arrival at Surrey.

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“I still feel like I have a lot to offer, taking wickets, trying to help the team win games ...," Anderson said in a statement.

British media reports said Anderson had signed an initial one-year deal with the option to extend further.

"I also think that I can bring a lot to the team off the field and help those young players who are looking to develop their skillset and go on and represent their country,” he added.

Source: Reuters
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