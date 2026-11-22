LONDON, Nov 21 : England outclassed New Zealand 37-12 at Twickenham on Saturday as a record victory margin over the All Blacks and a bonus point gave them a chance of making next weekend's Nations Championship final.

The hosts dominated the first half, Henry Slade going over inside five minutes before tries from Jack van Poortvliet and Ben Earl made it 19-0, but Ethan de Groot's try on the cusp of halftime gave the All Blacks hope.

Ollie Chessum powered over for England shortly after the restart, however, and after New Zealand's Beauden Barrett marked his 150th cap with a superb try, Seb Atkinson coasted in to effectively end the contest just after the hour mark.

Replacement flyhalf Marcus Smith kicked two late penalties to give England a 25-point winning margin, surpassing their 17-point victory over New Zealand in 2012.

"I love the way the team is growing and we look forward to the future," England captain Maro Itoje said.

England moved top of the Northern Hemisphere table on 25 points and their superior points difference means France, on 21, realistically need a bonus-point win over Argentina later on Saturday to make next Sunday's final at Twickenham.

New Zealand remained top of the Southern Hemisphere standings on 22 points, one ahead of South Africa who face Ireland on Saturday knowing a win would put them in the final.

The defeat also marks only the third time, and second in the professional era, that New Zealand have lost five tests in a year, which last happened in 1998.

"We're under pressure, we put ourselves under pressure, England put us under pressure and, when we had our opportunities, we either gave the ball away or made errors, so pretty disappointing," New Zealand hooker Codie Taylor said.

ALL BLACKS SLUMP TO RECORD LOSS

After last weekend's historic defeat by Wales, New Zealand reverted to a much stronger lineup and England had prepared to face a side with a point to prove.

But the All Blacks barely got out of their own half before the break and remained in touching distance only because England failed to capitalise on their control.

England – whose former captain Lewis Moody, who last year revealed he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease, joined the English players in facing the pre-match haka – took a deserved early lead when Slade ran on to a superb kick from Fin Smith.

New Zealand clung on until the 32nd minute when Cadan Murley, a late replacement for Tommy Freeman, broke through the middle. Slade chased his own chip over the top and nearly scored, before van Poortvliet went over from close range.

Four minutes before the break, Earl peeled away from the scrum and breezed past Cam Roigard, Fin Smith adding the conversion to give England a well-deserved 19-point lead.

De Groot's try felt significant, the All Blacks converting their first real chance of the game to give themselves a foothold for an unlikely comeback.

England, however, started the second half as sharply as the first, Chessum stealing a lineout before applying the finish touch.

New Zealand hit back through Barrett, but England were unfazed and centre Atkinson's score ended the All Blacks' hopes of a comeback.