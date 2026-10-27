England and Bayern forward Harry Kane wins men's Ballon d'Or

LONDON: Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane won the men's Ballon d'Or for the first time on Monday (Oct 27), ending England's 25-year wait for the award.

Kane struck 73 goals in 65 games for club and country last season, propelling the German giants to a league and cup double and England to the World Cup semi-finals.

The 33-year-old former Tottenham forward has been the leading scorer in the Bundesliga for three consecutive seasons and was Europe's top overall club goalscorer for the 2025-26 campaign.

"Without you guys (his Bayern Munich team-mates) and the rest of the team it wouldn't be possible, the way you guys push me, the way we compete. So thank you very much," he said at the ceremony in London.

This summer, Kane led England to their best World Cup finish since they lifted the trophy in 1966.

The last English player to win the Ballon d'Or was Michael Owen in 2001.