England have created their own luck at Euro 2025, says Walsh

ZURICH :England midfielder Keira Walsh disagrees with fan chatter that her team have been lucky at the European championships, arguing that the reigning champions have created their own fortune, largely through sheer stubborn belief.

Late goals by 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang saved England at the brink in both their quarter-final against Sweden and semi against Italy to set up Sunday's Euro 2025 decider against world champions Spain.

"Maybe it looks like chaos but for us it doesn't feel like that," Walsh said at England's training base on Thursday.

"I've heard that people have been saying that it was luck. But you create those moments yourself, through belief, determination, confidence.

"I think it's not by luck that Michelle's in the box and scoring. It is not luck that people are putting crosses into the box. It's thought out, it's purposeful.

"And I think it's the absolute belief that no matter what minute of the game it is, we're going to win or we're going to get a result that we need to take us to extra time. I think that's kind of the resilience of this team as well."

The referee was starting to glance at her watch when Agyemang struck in the 96th minute against Italy on Tuesday to send the game to extra time where Chloe Kelly smashed home the rebound of her own penalty shot.

"Maybe the way we've done it is a little bit more stressful for everyone," Walsh said from England's training base on Thursday. "But that's kind of the beauty of this team, that we are relentless, and we've got belief in ourselves, that even in the 90th minute we can get a goal and we can win."

REVENGE?

Sunday marks England's third consecutive major tournament final and a chance for revenge against the team that beat them in the 2023 World Cup final.

That will not be a focus when they take the pitch in Basel though, Walsh said.

"Obviously that was a massive disappointment, but I think as a football player you can be too emotional," said the Chelsea midfielder. "Just focus on the positives and not draw on that too much. You think about it a little bit but put it to the side and focus on Sunday."

The team watched Spain's 1-0 win over Germany in extra time together in their hotel players' lounge on Wednesday night, and like anyone who saw the game marvelled at twice-reigning Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati's brilliant goal from a tight angle.

"(It was) Bonmati magic," Walsh said. "Most players in that position wouldn't even think about shooting, they would automatically cross, it was a fantastic goal."

The team have received pleading messages not to let Sunday's final go to extra time, while midfielder Georgia Stanway's dad has said his nerves are shot.

Walsh laughed and said never mind the families.

"Sitting there for us is equally not nice."