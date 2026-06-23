England have three lions on their shirt, we have 33 million says Ghana's Queiroz

BOSTON, Massachusetts, June 22 : England are known the world over for the Three Lions logo on their shirt but Ghana will look to upset them and snatch the points they need to advance to the World Cup knockout stage, with a game to spare, coach Carlos Queiroz said on Monday.

England arrive with a swagger after a 4-2 win over Croatia that showcased Thomas Tuchel's attacking ambition but exposed enough defensive fragility to keep expectations in check.

Ghana, disciplined and dangerous in a 1-0 win over Panama, have the chance to turn a promising start into a statement and advance from Group L.

Teams are guaranteed a spot in the next round with two victories from their three group games.

"We have a great match in front of us," Queiroz told a press conference. "This is what we are looking for all our lives, to be in the right environment and at the right time and to play against the best players in the world.

"We know how England play. They have excellent players, they have the experience of their Premier League. They have intensity but we know how we can control this. We know they have three lions but we have 33 million lions," he said in reference to Ghana's population.

Ghana, who reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010 for their best result, will secure a knockout spot with a win but a draw could be enough to see them through to the Round of 32.

The Ghanaians are second in the group on three points, as many as England who have a better goal difference. Croatia and Panama are still without any points. The top two in each group advance, along with the eight best third-placed teams.

Queiroz, making his fifth World Cup appearance, having coached Portugal and Iran at past tournaments, also has a lot of English football experience, having worked under Alex Ferguson at Manchester United for several years in the early 2000s.

The Portuguese coach said the experience would come in handy, with England among the title contenders.

"This is simple. We are in this competition for points," Queiroz said. "It is to get the points in order to qualify. That is the most important thing for us.

"We know England have their strong points but we have our own qualities. We need to be in the game for 90 minutes at full throttle.

"Trust me, huge entertainment on the pitch," he said when asked what fans should expect on Tuesday.

"We belong to the entertainment business. We are going to fight, play and enjoy. I guarantee you the match will be in the memories and hearts of people when it finishes."