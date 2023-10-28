Logo
England hold off Argentina fight back to take bronze
Sport

England hold off Argentina fight back to take bronze

England hold off Argentina fight back to take bronze
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Third Place Play-Off - Argentina v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 27, 2023 Argentina's Mateo Carreras in action REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
England hold off Argentina fight back to take bronze
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Third Place Play-Off - Argentina v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 27, 2023 England's Ollie Lawrence celebrates with Danny Care and Dan Cole after the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
England hold off Argentina fight back to take bronze
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Third Place Play-Off - Argentina v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 27, 2023 Argentina's Emiliano Boffelli in action REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
England hold off Argentina fight back to take bronze
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Third Place Play-Off - Argentina v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 27, 2023 Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
England hold off Argentina fight back to take bronze
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Third Place Play-Off - Argentina v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 27, 2023 Argentina's Marcos Kremer looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
28 Oct 2023 05:07AM
PARIS : England held off a spirited Argentina 26-23 at the Stade de France to take third place at the Rugby World Cup on Friday for a measure of consolation after the disappointment of their narrow semi-final defeat last week.

The boot of Owen Farrell proved the difference as both sides scored two tries apiece but the England captain was unerringly accurate as he put over four penalties and two conversions, for a tally of 16 points, to ensure his team edged the match.

England looked to put behind them the disappointment of their 16-15 loss to South Africa in last Saturday's semi in Paris as they raced into a 13-point lead and were 16-10 ahead at halftime but they allowed Argentina to close the gap to three points in an error-strewn second half.

It was the first time England had taken the bronze medal at the World Cup after winning the 2003 tournament and finishing runners-up on three other occasions.

Source: Reuters

