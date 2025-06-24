Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

England honour clubs where players' careers began ahead of Euro 2025
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

England honour clubs where players' careers began ahead of Euro 2025

England honour clubs where players' careers began ahead of Euro 2025
Soccer Football - Women's International Friendly - England Training - St. George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - June 23, 2025 England's Maya Le Tissier during training Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England honour clubs where players' careers began ahead of Euro 2025
Soccer Football - Women's International Friendly - England Training - St. George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - June 23, 2025 England's Alessia Russo and Alex Greenwood during training Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England honour clubs where players' careers began ahead of Euro 2025
Soccer Football - Women's International Friendly - England Training - St. George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - June 23, 2025 England's Keira Walsh and Ella Toone during training Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England honour clubs where players' careers began ahead of Euro 2025
Soccer Football - Women's International Friendly - England Training - St. George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - June 23, 2025 England's Ella Toone, Maya Le Tissier, Lauren Hemp, Niamh Charles, Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze during training Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England honour clubs where players' careers began ahead of Euro 2025
Soccer Football - Women's International Friendly - England Training - St. George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - June 23, 2025 England's Lucy Bronze during training Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
24 Jun 2025 12:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England :The England women's Euro 2025 squad were presented with the shirts of their first clubs on Monday in homage to the teams where their careers began and to the coaches and volunteers.

The Lionesses, who begin the defence of their European Championship title next week in Switzerland, were given the surprise at St George's Park where they trained.

The 26 different shirts represented every level from grassroots clubs such as Alnwick Town FC (Lucy Bronze), St Martins AC (Maya Le Tissier) and Brandon Groves AFC (Michelle Agyemang) to professional academies at teams such as Villarreal CF (Hannah Hampton) and Queens Park Rangers (Chloe Kelly).

Some 150 coaches and current players from the 26 clubs represented were invited to Monday's event.

No two players came from the same club.

"I often say to the squad 'Go back to that young girl who first started playing football, think about the happiness those days provided you,'" England coach Sarina Wiegman said.

"All of the players have had a different journey but their love for the sport will have started at their first club.

"For them to wear the shirt of their first-ever club and to have many people who were key to their development at training is really special."

England will take the shirts to their base camp in Switzerland.

They play Jamaica in a send-off match on Sunday at Leicester's King Power Stadium and then kick off at the Euros on July 5 against France in Group D.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement