England keep faith with Maguire, Azmoun on bench for Iran
England keep faith with Maguire, Azmoun on bench for Iran

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England players on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Lee Smith

21 Nov 2022 07:51PM (Updated: 21 Nov 2022 08:47PM)
DOHA :England manager Gareth Southgate kept faith with centre back Harry Maguire, including him in a back four to play Iran, who will start with star forward Sardar Azmoun on the bench for the World Cup Group B encounter on Monday.

Maguire, who has been out of favour at club side Manchester United this season, starts alongside John Stones in a back four, with Southgate opting against his usual three-man backline for the encounter at Khalifa International Stadium.

England are without midfielder James Maddison, who is nursing a knee injury, while Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling will play in a three-man frontline with captain Harry Kane.

Azmoun has not played since injuring his calf at the start of October.

England: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ali Karimi, Majid Hosseini, Ahmad Nourollahi

Source: Reuters

