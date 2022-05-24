Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England keeper Johnstone released by West Brom
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England keeper Johnstone released by West Brom

England keeper Johnstone released by West Brom

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - February 22, 2022 West Bromwich Albion's Sam Johnstone celebrates their first goal scored by Jayson Molumby Action Images/Lee Smith

24 May 2022 08:02PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 08:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been released by West Bromwich Albion, the second-tier Championship club said on Tuesday amid British media reports he could join a Premier League club in the close season.

Johnstone, 29, was linked with a move to a top-flight club last year but ended up staying at the Hawthorns despite having only one year left on his contract. He will now be able to sign as a free agent having left the Midlands club.

The Manchester United academy graduate spent four years at West Brom where he made 167 appearances and is one of three senior players leaving the Hawthorns along with midfielder Romaine Sawyers and striker Andy Carroll.

Johnstone made his England debut last year and has featured three times for Gareth Southgate's side.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us